Burn Scar flooding possible Sunday and Monday, heat builds back up by middle of the week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A significant flash flood threat is expected to begin Sunday afternoon across northeast and east central New Mexico.

That’s when a higher moisture behind a backdoor front, combined with a disturbance moving in from the Southwest, will set the stage for widespread showers and storms along and east of the central mountain chain.

Considerable to destructive burn scar flash flooding is becoming more likely across the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

