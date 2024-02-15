Candlelight vigil, funeral services set for fallen Las Cruces officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A candlelight vigil in Las Cruces and funeral services in El Paso are planned for fallen Las Cruces Police Department Officer Jonah Hernandez.



The public is invited to attend both events to honor Hernandez.



The candlelight vigil will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Albert Johnson Park in downtown Las Cruces. Hernandez’s wife and family are expected to be in attendance.



No seats will be available for the public during the candlelight vigil. Parking for the candlelight vigil is available at:

Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St., for handicapped and special needs.

Las Cruces City Hall parking garage with access from north Campo Street.

Public parking spaces surrounding Downtown Las Cruces.

Third Judicial District Courthouse, 201 W. Picacho Ave.

Funeral services for Hernandez will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Abundant Church in El Paso, Texas.



Following the funeral services, police will lead the procession to Hernandez’s final resting place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in El Paso, Texas.



The route for the funeral procession has not yet been finalized. Route details will be announced when they are completed.



Officials say that mourners in Las Cruces and El Paso can show their support for Hernandez and his family by displaying a blue porchlight each evening through Feb. 21.



Hernandez, 35, was killed Sunday, Feb. 11, in the line of duty. He served as a patrol officer with Las Cruces police since June 2022.