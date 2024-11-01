Chilly start to November in New Mexico

Parts of New Mexico woke up feeling like they were freezing and that's because feels like temperatures dipped below freezing Friday morning. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may have awoke Friday feeling like you were freezing and that’s because temperatures did dip below freezing in some spots.

Below freezing to start November were places in the Four Corners region like Farmington and Durango, in the northern mountains like Santa Fe and Taos, and out west like Gallup and Grants.

Temperatures stayed above freezing in many places in southern and eastern New Mexico, even into the 40s in places like T or C, Ruidoso, Clayton and Roswell – the Albuquerque metro as well. However, feels like temperatures in places like Albuquerque and Los Lunas were at around 31°.

For the rest of Friday, southeastern New Mexico will be the focus. Isolated showers and severe flooding is possible, which is a concern given what happened two weekends ago.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

MORE: