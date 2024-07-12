City and county partner for Summer of Nonviolence Block Party

The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are partnering for a block party to celebrate teens taking a pledge for a summer of nonviolence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Earlier this summer, we told you about a program hoping to inspire teens to pledge to a summer of nonviolence.

That program, run by the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, is hosting a big party this weekend at Wilson Pool and Park, in the heart of the International District.

