City of Albuquerque opens warming centers due to winter weather, power outages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is opening multiple temporary warming centers across the city in response to the winter weather and extended power outages.

The warming centers are open as of Thursday, Nov. 7 to Saturday, Nov. 9.

Find the full list below:

Bear Canyon Senior Center

Thursday: Until 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highland Senior Center

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Los Volcanes Senior Center

Thursday: Until 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Palo Duro Senior Center

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center

Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center