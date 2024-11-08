City of Albuquerque opens warming centers due to winter weather, power outages
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is opening multiple temporary warming centers across the city in response to the winter weather and extended power outages.
The warming centers are open as of Thursday, Nov. 7 to Saturday, Nov. 9.
Find the full list below:
Bear Canyon Senior Center
- Thursday: Until 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Highland Senior Center
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Los Volcanes Senior Center
- Thursday: Until 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Palo Duro Senior Center
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
North Domingo Baca Multigenerational Center
- Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.