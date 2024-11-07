City of Albuquerque readies roadways for major winter storm

The City of Albuquerque is ready for the major winter storm headed toward the metro area.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The City of Albuquerque is ready for the major winter storm headed toward the metro area.

“We have at least 20 of our drivers on standby right now. Ready to go at any moment,” said Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development Spokesperson Dan Mayfield.

It’s not just drivers. Mayfield says the city has 70 workers and 45 trucks with plows ready to clear city streets.

This year, the public works department has a new piece of equipment that will make roadways safer under freezing conditions.

“We are now making brine, for those who don’t know, that is salty water. So if you see any of our trucks spraying the roads, we’re not trying to make ice on the roads, we’re actually trying to prevent ice on the roads,” said Mayfield.

City crews make and lay down brine before freezing rain to prevent it from sticking to the roadways.

Beginning at midnight, crews will start doing patrols and if needed, they will salt roads first thing in the morning. Bridges and hills will take priority for city crews.

“Right now, we have a winter storm warning in effect until 11:00 a.m. on Friday morning. So we’re really monitoring that right now,” said Kristine Bustos-Mihelcic, a NMDOT communication director.

NMDOT crews are already out and working 12 hours shifts to be sure state highways and interstates are safe.

“We’re really asking motorists to stay off the roadways. If you don’t need to travel or to be out on the roads, then please stay off the roadways,” said Bustos-Mihelcic.

State and city leaders are asking drivers if you do have to be on the roads to use caution, wear your seatbelt and give yourself plenty of room between the vehicle in front of you to be able to stop if you need to.

East Mountain High School will switch to remote learning, and Santa Fe Public Schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday. For the full list, click here.

