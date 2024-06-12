City of Albuquerque to host free sprinkler play at parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Department will activate sprinklers at four parks as triple-digit heat is likely Thursday.

These parks will host sprinkler play from 1-2 p.m. Thursday:

Quigley Park – 2801 San Pedro NE

Briar Ridge Park – 7601 Mallard NW

Mesa Verde Park – 7900 Marquette SE

Alamosa Park – 1100 Bataan SW

“We received a lot of positive community feedback after launching ‘Operation Cooldown 2024’ last week,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “Relief from the heat is a very real need, and this simple step can help families stay cool and while enjoying our terrific parks.”

The department is rotating sprinkler play among four groups of four parks. Each day when temperatures will likely hit 100° or above, sprinkler play will rotate to the next park group.

“Running through the sprinklers is good, old-fashioned fun,” PRD Director Dave Simon said. “We see lots of smiles, laughing, and making memories.”

The city says this is all a part of their “Operation Cooldown 2024.” They already have splash pads open at Civic Plaza and North Domingo Baca Park seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city’s other splash pads – at Cesar Chavez Community Center, Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center and Westgate Community Center – will open Monday.

