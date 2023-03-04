City to rename park in honor of Bennie Hargrove

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After overwhelming support from the community, a new city project is about to get underway.

Officials are getting ready to rename the park next to Washington Middle School in honor of Bennie Hargrove.

“It’s a big deal to rename a park,” said David Simon, the city’s Parks and Recreation director. “Our city parks are named for a variety of geographic locations, and I know honored personages. So from time to time, you know, it’s an appropriate measure, to designate a park in honor of an individual.”

In 2021, 13-year-old Bennie was shot and killed by a classmate after trying to stand up for another student. Now, the park that was once full of first responders, chaos and heartbreak – could soon become a peaceful place to remember a brave, young boy.

Simon said they are also talking about adding a memorial bench to the park once it’s officially renamed.

