Bennie’s Bill clears another hurdle, passes Senate

SANTA FE, N.M. — House Bill 9, also known as Bennie’s Bill, passed the Senate by a vote of 24-16 Friday afternoon.

The proposal would increase penalties for improperly stored weapons that end up in the hands of children.

Now, the bill will head back to the House, due to recent amendments. The House will need to agree with the changes – if it doesn’t, the bill goes to a committee to hammer out the differences, and then both chambers would have to pass it again.

If the House agrees with the changes, it will head to the governor’s desk.

This bill was originally written as a safe gun storage bill, but has had some revisions to try to get more support.

This is the first major gun control bill to see movement in the Legislature this session.

BENNIE HARGROVE

13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque in 2021.

Police say another student, Juan Saucedo Jr., took a gun to school and shot Bennie.

Saucedo Jr. pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Thursday.

According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, Saucedo Jr. will remain in custody until he is 21 – the maximum sentence allowed for a child under New Mexico law.

