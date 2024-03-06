Closing arguments delivered in trial of church security guard murder suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attorneys delivered closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a security guard at an Albuquerque church in 2022.

Marc Ward is accused of running over 61-year-old security guard Daniel Bourne in the parking lot of Calvary Church. Ward then allegedly dragged Bourne’s body into an arroyo.

Prosecutors tried to convince the jury that Bourne’s death was murder.

“It’s hard to imagine that we live in a world where someone could so willfully, deliberately, intentionally, murder a man who was just trying to do his job who was just trying to close up the parking lot on a Friday night on September 23, 2022,” the prosecution argued.

The defense argues the evidence just isn’t there to prove there was murder and not simply an accident.

“If you come to this, from the position of presumption of innocence and not a confirmation bias, I think you will find the question being, ‘Is there reasonable doubt?’ The answer is yes, indeed there is,” the defense argued.

Ward faces a murder charge.

KOB 4 is on verdict watch. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates on this case.

MORE: