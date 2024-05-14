Convicted ‘Rust’ armorer asks for release from prison

SANTA FE, N.M. — Former “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is asking to be released from prison while she appeals her conviction.

Her lawyers filed the motion with the court last week. A judge in the First Judicial District sentenced her in April to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

The state says the appeal is meaningless, even if it’s successful, stating she would’ve served most of her sentence already.

Her trial centered around her role in the deadly October 2021 movie set shooting near Santa Fe.

Actor Alec Baldwin held the prop gun that fired a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin will go on trial in July, facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.