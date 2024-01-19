Alec Baldwin indicted on involuntary manslaughter charge in ‘Rust’ case

SANTA FE, N.M. — A grand jury has indicted Alec Baldwin on an involuntary manslaughter charge related to the fatal “Rust” movie set shooting in October 2021.

Alec Baldwin previously faced a charge of involuntary manslaughter, filed in January of last year. However, that charge was dropped in April but without prejudice.

Baldwin was holding a gun when it went off while rehearsing a scene on the Rust film set. The shooting happened on October 21, 2021, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Baldwin later said he didn’t pull the trigger.

Hutchins’ family then filed a wrongful death lawsuit in February 2022, which Rust Movie Productions settled in October 2022. At the same time they also announced Rust would resume production in January 2023 with Halyna’s husband, Matthew, as the executive producer.

In September 2022, the district attorney first said there were “up to four people who she may charge,” including Baldwin. Her office was looking at charges ranging from gun statute violations to homicide but didn’t specify further then.

We are working to gather more details about this breaking news story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.