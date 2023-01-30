Santa Fe DA to file charges in ‘Rust’ shooting Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will file criminal charges in the Rust film set shooting Tuesday, her office announced.

The district attorney will file involuntary manslaughter charges against Rust producer and actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. They face charges for the fatal Oct. 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in Santa Fe County.

Other documents are expected to be released Tuesday. They’ll detail more about the district attorney’s investigation and terms of a plea deal David Halls, the film’s first assistant director, agreed to.

Earlier this month, the district attorney’s office announced they would be filing charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed. The office also announced Halls had accepted a plea deal.

