Cooler and breezier Tuesday in New Mexico

We'll see a sunny and chilly Tuesday across New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A wind advisory will kick in for parts of New Mexico as we will see a breezier and cooler Tuesday across the state.

A weak disturbance will clip northern New Mexico and bring a lot of wind but not much precipitation. Temperatures will warm up to the 40s and 50s for the most part.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

