Court docs: Suspect used unregistered weapon to kill Alamogordo police officer

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — Newly filed court documents allege a suspect used an unregistered weapon to shoot and kill a police officer in Alamogordo last summer.

Dominic De La O already faces state charges for allegedly shooting and killing Alamogordo Police Officer Anthony Ferguson during a traffic stop last July.

Now, De La O faces a related federal charge of possessing an unregistered weapon made from a shotgun.

According to a criminal complaint, De La O used a modified 12-gauge shotgun. The shotgun stock was allegedly removed and replaced with a pistol grip.

Jonah Apodaca is accused of providing that gun to De La O. Federal prosecutors last Monday charged Apodaca with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will remain in custody until his trial.

De La O faces up to 10 years in prison while Apodaca faces 15 years for this case. De La O faces even more time behind bars for allegedly murdering Officer Ferguson.

