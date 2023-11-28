DA Sam Bregman talks gun violence with local students

Talking about teen violence among school leaders, public officials and parents is one thing. But, Bregman is also taking the conversation directly to children.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Talking about teen violence among school leaders, public officials and parents is one thing. But, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman is also taking the conversation directly to children.

On Monday, Bregman met with students at La Cueva High School.

“It’s awful to hear about a teenager bringing a gun to a mall. That’s unacceptable, just as it is a teenager bringing a gun on a school campus,” said Bregman.

Police say 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya turned himself in over the weekend after running through the Coronado Center with a gun and firing a shot.

Police say he fired at least one shot following an argument with another teen, sending shoppers into a panic and forcing the mall to shut down for the night.

But this is not the only recent incident involving children with guns – some of those cases turned deadly.

Teen violence is such a concern, Bregman has launched a tour of school campuses where he talks frankly with children about the realities of gun violence.

“Don’t mess around with guns. It’s not acceptable. It’s not acceptable at any level, and we will hold you accountable if you commit a crime with a firearm,” said Bregman.

The DA has visited multiple schools as part of a new anti-gun initiative, including middle schools and high schools. On Tuesday, Bregman will be at CNM.

“We need to reinforce the message to them. That gun violence that playing around with guns, that guns aren’t cool, that guns hurt people,” said Bregman.

