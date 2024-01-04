Detention hearing held for suspect in cold case murder

It's been nearly a decade since a woman was found murdered in her Albuquerque home. On Wednesday, the man accused of killing her faced a judge.

Lance Beaton will be staying behind bars for now, but his defense lawyer brought up some hefty concerns Wednesday.

“May it appease the court, the defense is going to ask for a continuance. I have spoken with my client, explained to him the time frames we have for these things, he as agreed to a continuance,” said F. Michael Von Hoffman, defense attorney.

He explained he was missing documents and evidence that was submitted by the state and that he needs more time to review all the aspects of this case. Most importantly, the DNA that APD and FBI says connects Beaton to the crime scene.

In order to review this evidence, Beaton will have to stay in jail just a little bit longer before they can discuss pretrial detention.

Albuquerque police arrested Beaton a few days before Christmas in connection with the 2014 death of Danette Webb.

On Wednesday, he waved his right to a time limit as his lawyer reviews the state’s evidence.

The detention hearing was rescheduled for next Thursday.

Tonight on the Nightbeat Spencer Schacht will be diving into concerns over the DNA evidence the Albuquerque Police Department says connects Beaton to the death.

