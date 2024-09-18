Drier air ushers in more fall-like conditions for many

Dry air will take over Wednesday. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Drier air is letting cooler, more fall-like temperatures into our area, to the point where we’re seeing the season’s first frost advisory.

The advisory is in effect for parts of southern Colorado where temperatures started Wednesday morning in the 30s. Pagosa Springs and Durango were at 37° and 38°, respectively. Taos, in New Mexico, saw a 38° reading. Places like Carlsbad, Tucumcari, Deming and Socorro started in the 60s while Roswell was at 72°.

As the day goes on, we’ll see seasonable temperatures, ranging from the 90s in southern New Mexico to some nice 70s in northwestern New Mexico and the northern mountains.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

