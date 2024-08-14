Drier conditions will give monsoon a break

Drier days lie ahead across New Mexico. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A high-pressure ridge currently hanging over Texas will move into New Mexico and push in drier air that you’ll feel over the next 10 days.

A NOAA outlook shows below-average precipitation for places like Albuquerque, Silver City, Roswell, Carlsbad, Santa Fe and Tucumcari for August 19-23. Places like Gallup, Farmington, Taos and Raton will see about average precipitation to slightly below-average in that time frame.

What that will do for our temperatures is it will continue to push us closer and closer and closer to 100° with every passing day.

