Drier few days ahead in New Mexico

Some showers and storms are popping up Saturday across New Mexico but will that continue the next couple of days? See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Monsoon will continue to do its thing in New Mexico but conditions will likely be drier over the next few days across our state.

We’re looking at isolated showers and storms in New Mexico. In the burn scar areas, the flooding risk is low in many areas Sunday to moderate in areas like the Ruidoso burn scars. Monday will present a low flooding risk.

Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.

