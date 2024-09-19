Dry air remains in place Thursday in New Mexico

We're going to see another beautiful day with slightly warmer daytime high temperatures Thursday – but a change is coming soon. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dry air remains in place with slightly warmer daytime high temperatures and some high clouds Thursday in New Mexico.

It was a beautiful, beautiful Wednesday and Thursday should bring more of the same.

Changes could come soon, though. A low-pressure ridge is set to push into our state soon and could up our chances of rain this weekend.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

