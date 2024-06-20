Families and friends honor New Mexican musician killed in Ruidoso fires

The Pearson family held onto hope for hours, thinking their dad – Patrick Pearson – would be back in touch as soon as he had cell service again.

Instead of a call from him, they got a knock at the door from New Mexico State Police late Tuesday night.

Instead of a call from him, they got a knock at the door from New Mexico State Police late Tuesday night.

“He was one of the best singers in New Mexico. Anybody he’s played with, they would tell you the same thing,” said Zach Pearson and Hilary Mallak, Patrick’s children.

His voice was unmistakable, and Patrick Pearson’s children say his world revolved around the music. Zach says he hopped from band to band, making a name for himself over decades.

“I think it must have been a gig that landed him in Ruidoso and he just literally never left,” said Hilary.

Hilary says he lived there for years, playing gigs and enjoying the simple life.

“As I think, any entertainer, he just wanted to make people happy,” said Hilary.

Their concern for their dad started Monday, as news spread about the quick-moving South Fork Fire.

“We just didn’t think it was as bad as it really was,” Hilary said.

Both of them tried to check on him, but cell service went out before they heard from him.

“During the whole day, we were super hopeful. Like nobody could get a hold of anybody. So it really wasn’t like that scary at first until evening rolled around,” said Hilary.

When they lost that hope.

“I had State Police at my door, and they had told me that he had been found, and he was, he was gone,” said Zach.

Patrick lived at the Swiss Chalet Hotel in Ruidoso. KOB 4 crews captured video Tuesday, showing the hotel burned to the ground.

State Police told the Pearsons they found Patrick’s body near a tree outside the hotel, meaning he tried to evacuate after his ride out of the village fell through.

“He was in a walker. He was trying to get away, and he got across the parking lot, and I guess it became too much with the smoke inhalation and everything that he just kind of collapsed,” Zach said.

They say the shock and disbelief hasn’t worn off.

“You never think this is going to gonna affect you. You never know how bad a situation is until it really hits home,” said Zach.

It’s hitting home for thousands of his neighbors and fans, too.

“A lot of people know him, and I think we underestimated how many people know him,” Hilary said.

Thousands reacted to the family’s post about the unthinkable update.

“It’s not a good feeling. It’s not, it’s not something I would wish on anybody,” said Zach.

The Pearson family set up a GoFundMe page as this was very unexpected.

