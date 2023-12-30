Family left devastated after drunk driver crashes into home

An Albuquerque family is mourning the loss of a father and husband after an alleged drunk driver crashed into their house Thursday.

Fire crews say the car was going so fast when it drove through the garage it pushed the family’s car into their living room where Brian Peterson was just watching TV.

Albuquerque police are still investigating the crash, but they say the driver admitted to using multiple substances before getting behind the wheel, including alcohol, meth and Oxycodone.

Police say the driver of the car is 52-year-old Mark Castello. He’s under arrest, facing multiple charges including homicide by vehicle, driving while intoxicated, and possession of a controlled substance. His first court appearance was postponed until Saturday.

Brian’s wife, Jean, and daughter, Tiffany, describe him as a loving and protective man.

“He was my husband for 52 years, he is a retired pastor, he liked to watch TV, he liked spots, he liked to fly, he was a pilot in his younger days, a flight instructor,” Jean told KOB 4.

“My dad always cared about me,” Tiffany said. “There was a time when I was pregnant and I had moved to the west side of town and they lived in the Northeast Heights and my dad drove all the way to the west side of town to kill a spider for me. It was a big spider and I was so scared of it and my dad – no questions – came down.”

On Thursday, Brian was sitting in his favorite chair when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their home.

“I was sitting here in this chair and Brian was in his chair watching television, just enjoying his day, and there was a loud crash almost like a bomb went off, and I thought something happened in the kitchen so I went out to see,” Jean said.

Nothing could prepare her for what she was about to see.

“The first thing I saw was all the debris and I thought what in the world is this, then I looked over to the left and I saw my car in the living room and I thought how can this be,” Jean said. “Then I realized there was a car behind my car, and I thought, wait a minute, Brian is in that chair.”

Rescue crews had to cut a hole in the wall behind Brian’s chair in order to pull him out and take him to the hospital.

“Then the doctors called and they told me that he had died before they could get him into surgery,” Jean said.

“Our lives are forever changed, my mom’s life is forever changed – how can you ever feel comfortable in your own home again,” Tiffany said.

On Friday, they spent the day picking up the pieces. The Peterson family house is currently uninhabitable, so they have started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the damage.