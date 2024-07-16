Farmington police officers helping provide security at Republican National Convention

After Saturday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in November's general election, senses are heightened.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – “After Milwaukee asked for assistance, I thought at that time that it was good for us to participate, and then Saturday really drives it home,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

Hebbe is talking about the 2024 Republican National Convention, which is underway right now.

FPD officers are in Milwaukee Monday night, and they want people to know they will be on high alert.

“You watch the men and women that were there trying to help, that’s what our officers are going to do if it’s needed. We hope that it isn’t, but I have every confidence that our officers will do their level best to keep people safe,” said Hebbe.

Hebbe said his officers already know the risk they take when monitoring events like this and after what happened Saturday, they are not taking it lightly.

“As serious as it already was, it really ramped up after Saturday events and seeing some of the increased security as a result,” Hebbe said.

Hebbe says Americans shouldn’t be fearful when attending rallies like the one on Saturday or the RNC this week.

“We don’t care whether it’s Democrat or Republican or Libertarian or any other party, it’s very important that when Americans go to events like this. That they’re safe and feel safe when they attend, and FPD is proud to be part of it,” said Hebbe.

