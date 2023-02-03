FBI details suspects arrested, items seized during task force raids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Search warrants executed by authorities led to four arrests and around $250,000 in cash and firearms seized Thursday in Albuquerque, the FBI detailed.

Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the FBI executed search warrants on Coors Road SW, Leo Road SW and on Airport Drive NW.

Authorities arrested Christopher Otero, 42, on an alleged state felony warrant. They also seized a short-barrel rifle and ammunition.

Authorities then seized meth, two ballistic vests and three firearms plus ammunition and magazines from a storage unit on Airport Drive. They were looking for three suspects while executing a warrant there.

Authorities later arrested Danny Baca on an alleged federal warrant for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. They also seized meth and two firearms plus ammunition.

Baca was one of three suspects of interest in the storage unit raid.

Around 9:45 a.m., the FBI executed a search warrant on another nearby property. This time, authorities arrested Manuel Young and Crystal Kelley on alleged federal warrants for distributing fentanyl.

Authorities also seized around $250,000 in cash, 28 firearms plus ammunition, a ballistic vest and a cell phone.

Young and Kelley were the two other suspects of interest in the storage unit raid.

These raids were connected to the arrests of 13 men during an operation in September. That turned up $1.8 million in cash, 37 firearms, 142 pounds of meth and two hand grenades, among other items.

The operations are all a part of an ongoing FBI investigation targeting violent street and prison gangs.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office, New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Laguna police departments were all involved in Thursday’s operation.

See a map of Thursday’s search warrant locations below or by clicking here.

MORE: