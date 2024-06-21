FBI now assisting investigation into cause of Ruidoso fires

RUIDOSO, N.M. — The FBI confirmed Friday they are now assisting state, federal and tribal investigators to figure out how the Ruidoso fires started.

The FBI is asking anyone with information that can help with their investigation to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

The South Fork Fire was first reported at 9 a.m. Monday on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, west of Ruidoso, and grew to 20 acres within four hours.

At 2 p.m., the Salt Fire was first reported on the reservation in Otero County, southwest of Ruidoso. The fire grew to 35 acres in the first hour.

Then, both fires exploded in growth.

At around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the South Fork Fire grew to 2,250 acres and the Salt Fire grew to 1,751 acres. By morning, the South Fork Fire was at 13,921 acres and the Salt Fire was at 4,876 acres.

Thanks to heavy rain, the growth of both fires has slowed significantly.

