Federal grand jury indicts man accused of killing New Mexico State Police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare last month.

Jaremy Smith was indicted Wednesday on charges related to the fatal shooting. Federal authorities filed the charges late last month. He’ll appear in court April 18.

Police say Officer Justin Hare was killed inside his State Police vehicle on the side of I-40 while trying to help the suspect deal with a flat tire. The suspect then took off in the vehicle before crashing it.

For more than two days, law enforcement agencies in New Mexico and surrounding areas looked for Smith. Then, a Murphy’s gas station employee offered a tip to law enforcement that ultimately led to them capturing Smith in Albuquerque.

Smith faces federal charges of:

Carjacking resulting in death

Causing death by the discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime

Kidnapping resulting in death

Being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

Interstate transport of a stolen vehicle

If convicted, Smith could face a mandatory life sentence or death. He is not eligible for parole.

Smith is also charged with murder in South Carolina for allegedly killing a paramedic. He is currently behind bars.

