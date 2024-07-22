Federal investigators determine Salt Fire was ‘human-caused’

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Federal investigators say the Salt Fire was “human-caused,” along with more than a dozen other fires near Ruidoso in a six-week period.

Federal investigators said special agents with the FBI began investigating these fires in early-May. They said the investigation intensified on around June 18 when the Salt Fire sparked and rapidly burned 7,000 acres.

The Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services and the U.S. Forest Service joined the investigation. They identified at least 16 separate “human-caused fires,” sparked from May 3 to June 18 in a 25 square-mile area.

Among them was the Salt Fire. Wildland fire investigators pointed out that fire diverted resources away from the South Fork Fire. The South Fork Fire burned over 1,400 structures and left two people dead in Ruidoso. Investigators determined lightning caused that fire.

An investigation of these fires points to multiple people whom the FBI says could be tied to those fires. They are not identified as suspects yet. However, investigators say there is probable cause based on the evidence they have. No charges have been filed yet.