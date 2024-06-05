Firefighters progress containment of Blue 2 Fire, Indios Fire

NEW MEXICO — Firefighters are making great progress on containment of the Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso and the Indios Fire in northern New Mexico.

The Blue 2 Fire is an estimated 7,532 acres in size and is around 77% contained. There are 399 personnel working five crews, 14 engines, two helicopters, two bulldozers and five water tenders.

Firefighters achieved additional containment just south of Bonito Lake. A virtual public meeting is set for Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. on the Blue 2 Fire Facebook page.

There is a potential for isolated afternoon storms. Better yet, officials expect more moisture with higher humidity and daily storms. Lightning still a concern. The fire is also producing minimal smoke and all “Go” evacuation statuses are no longer in place.

Lightning started the fire May 16 eight miles north of Ruidoso.

Meanwhile, the Indios Fire is an estimated 11,500 acres and the containment line is around 66% complete. There are 564 personnel working the fire.

Firefighters are focusing on suppression repair around the footprint of the fire as they’re cleaning up and repairing disturbances from the firefighting activity. They focused on the northwest area of the fire with hand cutting branches, limbs of trees and other “ladder fuels” they believed could carry fire from the ground to tree canopies.

Officials say visible smoke is lessening. Moisture will likely decrease through Thursday and then increase. Come Thursday and the weekend, shower and storm chances will increase.

An open house on the Indios Fire will take place from 4-6 p.m. this Sunday at the lecture hall in Coronado High School.

