Flash flood warning to remain in effect Wednesday through Thursday

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the flash flood warnings expected in New Mexico Wednesday evening.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Historically high moisture is moving across New Mexico for Wednesday and Thursday, causing rain showers and thunderstorms.

Torrential rainfall will be possible from any rain shower and thunderstorms, which can rapidly cause flash flooding.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms may occur mainly in northeast New Mexico with hail, winds, and torrential rainfall being the main threats.

