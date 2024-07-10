Flash floods prompt more evacuations in Ruidoso

The Village of Ruidoso ordered people to evacuate right away Wednesday morning before possible rain and flooding comes.

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Officials let some Ruidoso residents back in after flash flooding prompted evacuations but only briefly as they expect more flooding.

The Village of Ruidoso cleared Upper Canyon on Tuesday night to let homeowners have access from 6-9:30 a.m. Wednesday. That was to allow them to gather any personal belongings before another weather event is forecast for around 10 a.m.

Ruidoso was under a flash flood emergency Tuesday after a storm, dumping massive amounts of rain, sat over the village for hours.

