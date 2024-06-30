Flooding threat looms over New Mexico burn scar areas

New evacuations were ordered Saturday with the possibility of flooding near the burn scar.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – New evacuations were ordered Saturday with the possibility of flooding near New Mexico burn scars.

Ruidoso Emergency Management has issued a critical evacuation notice for the Upper Canyon Area due to the heightened risk of unstable soil conditions and life-threatening floodwaters. Residents and visitors are urged to seek higher ground immediately.

Video showed flooding near Ruidoso, near the Gavilan Canyon Softball Field. Video also showed a steady stream of black sludge making its way through town.

Two years later, and communities in that part of the state are still dealing with the fallout of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar. It was already hit hard by floodwaters last weekend.

Sandbags are being handed out in preparation for more monsoon storms.

