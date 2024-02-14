Former BCSO sheriff disqualified from US Senate race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales announced his campaign for U.S. Senate last month.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, he did not receive enough signatures to qualify for the Republican primary ballot.

Gonzales filed 875 signatures but needed 2,351 in order to qualify.

Nella Domenici, daughter of Pete Domenici, is the only U.S. Senate candidate that qualified for the GOP primary ballot. She will challenge Martin Heinrich for his U.S. Senate seat as Heinrich seeks his third term.

MORE: