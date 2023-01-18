Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña appears in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Republican candidate Solomon Peña made his first court appearance Tuesday in connection to a shooting plot targeting multiple Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.

Peña was arrested Monday. He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, criminal solicitation, four counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling, four counts of shooting from a motor vehicle, attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy.

According to Albuquerque police, Peña targeted multiple elected officials over the last two months. Shots were fired at their homes and businesses.

On Tuesday, Metropolitan Court Judge Jill Martinez said Peña will remain behind bars until a formal detention hearing in the case. That hearing will take place in Bernalillo County District Court. The date for that hearing has not been determined at this time.

Sam Bregman, the new Bernalillo County district attorney, said he will personally prosecute Peña’s case.

TIMELINE

Dec. 4, 2022 – Several shots were fired at 4:41 p.m. at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa.

Dec. 8, 2022 – Shots were fired at 6:52 a.m. at the home of House Speaker Javier Martinez.

Dec. 11, 2022 – More than a dozen shots were fired at the home of then-Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O'Malley.

Jan. 3, 2023 – More than a dozen shots were fired shortly after midnight at the home of State Sen. Linda Lopez.