Former MLB player coming to Albuquerque for Home Run Derby X

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former MLB player Ian Desmond is among the stars coming to Albuquerque this August for Home Run Derby X at Isotopes Park.

Desmond is a two-time MLB All-Star. During his 11-season career, from 2009-19, he played for the Washington Nationals, Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies.

For those who don’t really understand what the derby may look like compared to other baseball events, Desmond offered an explanation.

