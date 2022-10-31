Former President Trump endorses Mark Ronchetti

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Monday, former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Mark Ronchetti for New Mexico governor.

The former president made the announcement on his social media platform in the early hours of Monday morning.

“New Mexico has an absolutely terrible Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham. She is WEAK on Crime, bad on the Border where illegal aliens are pouring into our Country at record numbers, & has almost no support from Law Enforcement, which fully understands what a disaster she has been. Also, Drugs & Human Trafficking are OUT OF CONTROL. The good news is that Republican Nominee Mark Ronchetti is outstanding. He will be tough & smart on Crime, the Border & everything else. Mark as my Total Endorsement!”

Ronchetti has also received high-profile endorsements from Governors Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Albuquerque to campaign for incumbent Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and former President Barack Obama also released a video endorsing her. On Thursday, President Joe Biden is set to visit New Mexico and appear at a rally with the governor.

In KOB’s final poll before Election Day, Lujan Grisham holds a 7-point gap over Ronchetti, 46% – 39%.