Giant pumpkin finds new home after New Mexico State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An acclaimed giant pumpkin from the New Mexico State Fair is getting a new home now that the fair is over.

The pumpkin is heading to the Balzano Family Pumpkin Patch in Carlsbad. They plan to put it in a barn to protect it. The patch will be open every weekend in October for you to check it out.

We captured a crane airlifting the pumpkin out of Allen Clark’s backyard after a long growing process. He says it’s bittersweet to let the pumpkin go but that it was time.

“It’s like saying goodbye to a child and sending them off to summer camp, or something like that. I’m a dog parent so I don’t quite have that reference,” Clark said.

The pumpkin came close to breaking the state record but won awards and received acclaim.