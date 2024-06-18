Governor declares state of emergency in Ruidoso area due to wildfires

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation.

The order will free up additional funding and resources to help fight the South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire.

The governor on Monday also deployed the National Guard to the area to help wherever needed during the emergency. Her administration released additional funding Tuesday morning to boost the National Guard’s presence there.

Additional New Mexico State Police are headed to the scene to help with traffic, patrols in the burned areas and other tasks.

The governor said she is staying in “constant communication” with all authorities on the ground.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to all who have responded to the call of our fellow New Mexicans in need. Also, I want to remind everyone in the Ruidoso area to heed the instructions of authorities who are doing their best to keep you safe. This is a challenging moment for our state, but together we will manage this crisis,” she said.

The governor will address the media Tuesday, sometime around 4 p.m. in Santa Fe. We will bring that to you on KOB.com and our social media pages.

