Governor orders renaming Expo NM building named after former lawmaker facing federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The governor confirmed plans to rename an Expo New Mexico building named after a former state lawmaker facing 36 federal charges.

Former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton faces 36 new federal counts for an alleged money laundering scheme. Investigators say Williams Stapleton funneled over $1 million away from APS Career and Technical Education programs into her own pocket.

The African American Performing Arts Center at the Expo New Mexico state fairgrounds is currently in her name. By April 5, that won’t be the case.

In the wake of the federal indictment this week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham confirmed plans to rename the African American Performing Arts Center. The governor said the indictment warranted removing Williams Stapleton’s name but that it could return if she is exonerated.

“If she is exonerated of these alleged financial crimes in a court of law, the New Mexico Legislature can consider returning her name to the facility,” the governor said in a statement issued to KOB 4.

Expo New Mexico maintains the buildings on site. However, they don’t determine the names of the buildings.

In 2018, lawmakers passed a bill stipulating guidelines for naming buildings across the state. The bill stipulated you can’t name buildings after sitting lawmakers or convicted felons.

New Mexico law states the name shall be removed from the public facility immediately upon conviction. That is whether or not another name offered or approved.

Williams Stapleton has stated that she’s innocent. She is waiting on her next court appearance set for April 9. There could also be a plea deal in the works for the state charges she faces.

