SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health released its list of the top 10 most popular baby names in the Land of Enchantment for 2024.

Camila leads the way for girls while Noah leads the way for boys in New Mexico Noah took the top spot back from Liam in a battle that has now been going on for the last seven years.

Here are the top 10 baby names in New Mexico for 2024 for boys and girls:

Noah Liam Ezekiel Mateo Elijah Santiago Levi Ezra Oliver Sebastian

Levi and Oliver appear in the top 10 for the first time since 2021 and 2022, respectively, replacing Josiah and Julian on this year’s top-10 list.

Camila Mia Emma Sophia Isabella Olivia Amelia Sofia Aurora Emily

Aurora and Emily appear in the top 10 for the first time since 2017, kicking Aria and Luna out of this year’s top 10.