Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office expands insurance coverage

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office said Thursday they will cover five years of flood insurance protection for eligible New Mexicans.

The office is making this possible through a partnership with the National Flood Insurance Program. They say this will allow property owners, renters and businesses to receive protection with premiums paid by the office.

Flood insurance is available for eligible San Miguel and Mora counties residents impacted by New Mexico’s largest wildfire. Anyone with flooding concerns outside of those counties may be eligible for flood insurance on a case-by-case basis.

If you have questions, contact your claims navigator or call the Claims Office helpline at 505-995-7133. More info is also on the Claims Office’s website and Facebook page.

As a part of the continuing response to the historic wildfire, New Mexico’s attorney general and New Mexico Legal Aid are also hosting a free legal clinic Friday in Las Vegas. Click here for more info.

Last month, New Mexico’s congressional delegation also laid out some areas of possible financial need for victims and economic development in affected areas.

MORE: