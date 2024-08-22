High-pressure ridge to flow showers into New Mexico again

A ridge of high pressure has shifted into west Texas which means we will get its showers and cooler temperatures. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A ridge of high pressure has shifted into west Texas which means we are forecast to get the showers and cooler temperatures from that flow.

When that ridge of high pressure was over New Mexico, we had warm temperatures hovering around the upper-90s to the 100s. Now that it’s away from us, we may see more of a classic monsoon pattern over the next few days.

Meteorologist Kira Miner shares all the details in her full forecast in the video above.

