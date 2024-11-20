Historic Wild West-era hotel in New Mexico to reopen with new ownership

The historic Wild West hotel is coming back under new ownership – and they promise to leave the old bullet holes in the ceiling.

CIMARRON, N.M. — A famed hotel of the Wild West, which served the likes of Billy the Kid, Jesse James and Wyatt Earp, is getting a new lease on life.

The historic St. James Hotel in Cimarron closed in September after 152 years. However, new owners M Vacation Properties & Resorts have bought it and plan to reopen it, reportedly on Dec. 20.

M Vacation Properties & Resorts already owns properties in Red River and Taos. They plan to revamp the bar with New Mexico’s “finest craft brews” and plan to leave the old Wild West bullet holes in the ceilings.

The hotel was built back in 1872. In the days of the Wild West, it was a popular stop on the old Santa Fe Trail. Rumors indicate over two dozen ghosts haunt the hotel as well.