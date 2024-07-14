Hot start to the week, monsoon moisture returns Wednesday

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the hot temperatures for New Mexico Sunday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Very hot temperatures will persist through Tuesday as a strong area of high pressure settles over New Mexico.

This is a day or two longer than previously forecasted, since the area of high pressure is more robust than expected.

The coverage of showers and storms will be mostly confined to the high terrain and nearby highlands as well through Tuesday.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

