Rain is forecast to favor southern New Mexico over the next few days. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — How much rain will New Mexico get over the next few days? In short, some places will get much more than others.

In Ruidoso, especially, as much as a couple of inches of rain is possible over the next few days. Silver City is also in line to get its fair share of rain. Anytime you get that, you’re going to have to watch out for flooding and that is on the horizon Tuesday near the burn scars in the Ruidoso area.

Meteorologists Alan Shoemaker and Kira Miner have a look at the timing of the rain, in the videos here in this article.

