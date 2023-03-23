Izaiah Garcia gets life sentence for killing Sandia HS student

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A judge sentenced Izaiah Garcia to life in prison Thursday for murdering a Sandia High School student in September 2019.

Judge Brett Loveless sentenced Garcia for murdering Sean Markey. In August 2021, a jury found Garcia guilty of first-degree murder with a “depraved mind” and also aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators learned Garcia tried shooting someone at a Homecoming party. Then the bullet ricocheted and fatally struck Sean Markey in the back.

Garcia will spend at least 32-and-a-half years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole.

Garcia still faces charges for allegedly killing Cayla Campos in October 2019. That case will go to trial in September.

He also faces charges for allegedly stabbing a man in 2021.

