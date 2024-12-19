Judge sentences Jeannine Jaramillo to more than 60 years in prison for deadly wrong-way crash

SANTA FE, N.M. – Two New Mexico families are eager to start healing, after the woman who caused the crash that killed their loved ones learned her fate Thursday.

On Thursday, a judge decided 49-year-old Jeannine Jaramillo will spend at least the next half century behind bars for lying to police and causing the crash that killed two first responders.

Last week, a jury found Jaramillo guilty on all counts. That includes two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Santa Fe officer Robert Duran and retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato.

On March 2, 2022, Jaramillo called 911 claiming her boyfriend kidnapped her at knifepoint. That led to a high speed chase throughout Santa Fe. Eventually, Jaramillo lead them to I-25 and began driving the wrong way.

She along with Duran and another Santa Fe police officer crashed, also hitting Lovato’s car. He had just been driving on the road.

In court Thursday, several families shared how this day has changed their lives forever. One of them was Duran’s sister, Angela Gamino, who spoke to KOB 4 back in September when the initial plea deal fell through.

Gamino explained why she refuses to hate the woman who killed her brother.

“I couldn’t and didn’t have hate for Jaramillo. She took so much, I couldn’t let her take my peace. He cared more for her life that day than she did. Her sorry but not sorry letters when my brother gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Gamino.

After the families — including Jaramillo’s family and fiancé — gave statements, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer began to recount how she understood what happened March 2. But Jaramillo interrupted the judge three times, and that didn’t sit well with the judge.

“You have taken the life of two outstanding people, you did it in the most deplorable way,” said Sommer.

Jaramillo’s sentences top 60 years behind bars.

Sommer gave her life for each count of first-degree murder, those will be served consecutively. Some of the lesser charges will be served all together.