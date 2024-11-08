Judge to sentence Muhammad Syed for 2022 murders

Muhammad Syed was the prime suspect in four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque in 2022. On Friday, he's expected to be sentenced.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Muhammad Syed was the prime suspect in four murders of Muslim men in Albuquerque in 2022. On Friday, he’s expected to be sentenced.

A jury convicted Syed in March of this year for the murder of Aftab Hussein. Then, he took a plea deal for the other two murder cases he was still facing.

Syed faces two 15-year sentences to be served consecutively. He also faces 30 years for the death of the Hussein, but that would be served at the same time, meaning he will only serve 30-years total.

He’s expected in court Friday morning.