Jury convicts Roswell murder suspect extradited to U.S.
ROSWELL, N.M. — A jury found a man guilty of strangling his girlfriend to death in Roswell and then fleeing to Mexico with their three-year-old son.
Jorge Rico-Ruvira, 34, faces 18 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse.
In January 2020, 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez was found dead at the couple’s home in southeast Roswell. Rico-Ruvira took the couple’s three-year-old son and left their eight-year-old daughter at the home.
New Mexico State Police then issued an Amber Alert for the boy. Then, nearly two years later, in October 2021, Rico-Ruvira and his son were located in Mexico.
Authorities in Mexico extradited Rico-Ruvira back to the U.S. Meanwhile, his son was safely returned to his extended family.
A judge will sentence Rico-Ruvira on December 1.
