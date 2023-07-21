Jury: Former UNM athletic director not guilty of embezzlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After five hours of deliberation Thursday and Friday, a jury found a former UNM athletic director not guilty of embezzlement.

Paul Krebs was accused of embezzling more than $20,000 in university funds. Eight years ago, Krebs was indicted on financial charges.

The trial began Monday and included testimony from university officials, including Krebs.

Following the verdict, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez issued this statement:

“Despite today’s verdict, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office remains committed to protecting the public interest and ensuring that public leaders hold themselves to the highest level of integrity and professionalism. We also believe this case highlights the need for the New Mexico Legislature to consider updating and clarifying our criminal statutes so that the misconduct at issue, in this case, is comprehensively addressed. While we are disappointed by the jury’s verdict, we are prepared to work with the legislature to make sure that this kind of activity is clearly and unambiguously prohibited under the law and reassure taxpayers that public resources are not used for private purposes or the interests of a privileged few.”

